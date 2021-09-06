YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $364,589.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

