Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $946,363.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

