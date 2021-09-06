Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $38,047.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

