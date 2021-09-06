yieldwatch Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $142,481.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

