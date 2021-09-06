yOUcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $227,978.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $227,978.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00065449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00137143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00790458 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

