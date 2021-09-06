Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

