Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.25). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares in the company, valued at $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,862,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $185.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.07.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

