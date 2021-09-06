Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $2.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,781,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,316,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $858.11. 698,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,642. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $862.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $756.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

