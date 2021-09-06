Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $291.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

