Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

HTGC opened at $16.89 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

