Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.61 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $538.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

