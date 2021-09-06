Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 710,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,575. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

