Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.21. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

CASY opened at $206.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.