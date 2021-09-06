Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.86. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $278.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.32. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

