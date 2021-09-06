Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $887.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $219.89 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.