Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $887.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
BLD opened at $219.89 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.54.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
