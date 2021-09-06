Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $214.91 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

