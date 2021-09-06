Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.43. 1,975,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

