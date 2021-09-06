Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.65. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $6,117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

