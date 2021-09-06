Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $2.60. Facebook posted earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average is $323.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.