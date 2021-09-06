Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE IR opened at $52.94 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

