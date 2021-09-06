Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $140,270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

