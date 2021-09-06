Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.06 million to $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

