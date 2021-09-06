Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $62.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $46.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.75.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 27,052 shares valued at $3,027,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

