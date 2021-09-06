Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

