Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $563.25. The company had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.73 and a 200-day moving average of $455.56. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

