Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 77.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.00. 19,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

