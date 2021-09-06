Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 55.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.