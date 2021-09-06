Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.80 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $231,064.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00005164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,608.82 or 0.99972623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.00987907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00496232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00339592 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00077896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005520 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,833,379 coins and its circulating supply is 10,803,879 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

