Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Zap has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $154,510.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

