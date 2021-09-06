Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,643.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.18 or 0.07450422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $782.45 or 0.01486305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00415647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00139853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.14 or 0.00596726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00563418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00368775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005684 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

