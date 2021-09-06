Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $590.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.23 and its 200 day moving average is $513.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

