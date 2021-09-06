Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

