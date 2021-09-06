Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00331782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00203555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002882 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

