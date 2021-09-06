Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $82,563.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,979,473 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

