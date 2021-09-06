Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

