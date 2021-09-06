ZENZO Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $1,100.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00340189 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

