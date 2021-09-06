ZEON Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $102.05 million and approximately $343,371.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

