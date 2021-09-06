Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $815,475.05

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $815,475.05 and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $841.78 or 0.01599534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00150696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00774781 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

