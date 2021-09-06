Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $8,110.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00017552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00144277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.16 or 0.00768746 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,572,710 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

