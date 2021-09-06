ZeuxCoin Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,066.13 and $175.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

