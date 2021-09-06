Zilla Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $583,173.05 and $1.15 million worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00150685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.80 or 0.00773642 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

