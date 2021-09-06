ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,904.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $28,904.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00152771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.07 or 0.07399610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,165.07 or 0.99946641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.92 or 0.00953994 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.