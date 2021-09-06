ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $24,139.66

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $24,139.66 and $234.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.