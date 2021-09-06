Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

ZTS opened at $209.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

