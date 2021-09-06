ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $572,586.59 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,334,295,823 coins and its circulating supply is 14,254,560,552 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

