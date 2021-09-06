ZumCoin Trading 60.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.