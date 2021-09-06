Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Up 74.1% This Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $100,424.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

