Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
