Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 241,045 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.