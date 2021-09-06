Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head-To-Head Survey

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.3% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 137.36%. Given Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 319.56 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Zynerba Pharmaceuticals $90,000.00 2,039.68 -$51.34 million ($1.90) -2.34

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.17% -40.84%

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.

