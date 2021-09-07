$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

